Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Drops By 72.7%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RETO opened at $0.85 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.