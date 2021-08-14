Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Expands By 348.5%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 348.5% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTOXF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

