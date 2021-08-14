Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Drops By 69.0%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 2,282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

RYDAF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

