Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Grows By 220.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 3.50%.

ROYMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

