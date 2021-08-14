Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Grows By 220.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 3.50%.
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.