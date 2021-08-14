Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Rises By 300.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

