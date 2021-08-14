Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 76.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shimano stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92.
About Shimano
