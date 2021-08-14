Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 76.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shimano stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.