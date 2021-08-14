Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Rises By 329.3%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, a growth of 329.3% from the July 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,675.0 days.
OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
Shimao Group Company Profile
