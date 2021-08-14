Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Drops By 79.8%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sibling Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sibling Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc is an education company, which provides virtual and classroom learning to help students across the globe transform the way they learn. The company focuses on learning enhancement through the use of multiple teaching, learning, and assessment methods. Its operations include professional development for the teaching profession, educational technology offerings, online curriculum, platform for open online courses, and academic and skills credentialing.

