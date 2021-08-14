Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Drops By 79.8%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sibling Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sibling Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.
About Sibling Group
