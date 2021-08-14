Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Drops By 78.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 46,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

