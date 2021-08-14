Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 82.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

