Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 82.6%

Aug 14th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

