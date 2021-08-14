Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 219.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 596.0 days.
Stockland stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.73.
Stockland Company Profile
