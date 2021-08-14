Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Decreases By 72.1%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TSCDY stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

