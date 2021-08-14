Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declines By 76.9%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 29,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

