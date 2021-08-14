Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 65.9%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $9.40 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

