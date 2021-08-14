Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Rises By 217.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 217.7% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TKYMF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

