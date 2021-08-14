Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Increases By 259.3%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of GRAMF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 218,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00. TPCO has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

