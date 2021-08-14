Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Increases By 259.3%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of GRAMF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 218,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00. TPCO has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

