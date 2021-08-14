Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 78.5%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

VDMCY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

