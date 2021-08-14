Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Decreases By 78.3%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WH Group stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

