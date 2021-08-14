Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Increases By 313.0%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 313.0% from the July 15th total of 387,400 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

