Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Grows By 400.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $32.32 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40.
About Yokogawa Electric
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.