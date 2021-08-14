Shroom.Finance Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

