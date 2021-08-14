Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $19.96 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shroom.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

