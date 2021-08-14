Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

