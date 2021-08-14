Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Short Interest Up 191.7% in July

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGMLF opened at $7.71 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.