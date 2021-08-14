Signata Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,335.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $88,335.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.