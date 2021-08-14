Signature Chain Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

