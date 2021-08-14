Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:QQC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.