Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.15 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

