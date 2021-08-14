SingularityDAO (SDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.25 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00876498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00101217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043953 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

