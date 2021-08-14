SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $254.60 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00886092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.