Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SIAF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Sino Agro Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
