SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.69% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $202,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

