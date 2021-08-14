SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

Shares of SITE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,677. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.