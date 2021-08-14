SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,165 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SiTime worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,589 shares of company stock worth $6,616,556. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $202.79 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $208.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

