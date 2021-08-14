SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,253 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SkyWest worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

