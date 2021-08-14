SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SLCJY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

