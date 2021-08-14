Smartlands Network Price Tops $7.50 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 68.8% higher against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $7.50 or 0.00015860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $62,610.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

