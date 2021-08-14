Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Hits $6.75

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00014585 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $103,015.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

