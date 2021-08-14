Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,395.50 ($18.23). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,384.50 ($18.09), with a volume of 1,067,941 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.86. The firm has a market cap of £12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.47%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

