Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

