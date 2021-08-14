Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Snap posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.62. 7,134,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,299,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $71,757,613.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock worth $448,443,533 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.6% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 396,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 177,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,844,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,980,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 44.9% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

