SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005557 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

