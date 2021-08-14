SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $8.34 or 0.00017693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $171,128.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,793 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

