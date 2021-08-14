Sociall 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Sociall has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $403,439.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars.

