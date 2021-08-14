Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the July 15th total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $182,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

