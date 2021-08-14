Soda Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.24 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.24 million and approximately $131.09 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 493.5% higher against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00875073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00107125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

