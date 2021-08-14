Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,466 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $353.15 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

