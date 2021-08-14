Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 170,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

