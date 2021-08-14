Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.73. 292,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,417. The stock has a market cap of $443.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

