Solrise Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $16.23 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $16.23 million and $817,488.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00155542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,320.21 or 1.00350337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00862850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.